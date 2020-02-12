Man pleads guilty to manslaughter for death of unborn baby - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter for death of unborn baby

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Related Stories

Posted: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 8:30 am

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter for death of unborn baby BY MARK REAGAN STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

EDINBURG — A man who shot a pregnant off-duty police officer resulting in the death of her unborn baby entered guilty pleas Tuesday to manslaughter and aggravated assault against a family member with a weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Jesus Abides Campos, 27, entered the pleas nearly two weeks before his scheduled jury trial.

Campos admitted to “intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly” causing serious bodily injury to Monica Treviño on July 20, 2018, after shooting her in the stomach resulting in the death of her unborn baby.

The man remains free on $175,000 in bonds pending a sentencing hearing scheduled for April, which is anticipated to last a few hours and will have witness testimony.

He faces two to 20 years in prison on the manslaughter conviction and five to 99 years or life on the aggravated assault charge.

The state did not announce its sentencing recommendation during Tuesday’s hearing.

Treviño, who was 30 weeks pregnant at the time, used her portable dispatch radio to call for help telling police her common-law husband accidentally shot her in the stomach when she walked in front of an assault rifle he was cleaning and assembling on the kitchen table, according to the offense report.

Campos told police he received an AR-15 rifle in the mail earlier that day and was assembling it while his wife watched.

When he loaded the magazine, he “never heard the charging handle to the rifle go forward” and pulled the trigger, according to the offense report.

At the time of the shooting, Campos worked at Evins Regional Juvenile Center.

Officers wrote in offense reports that Campos showed no emotion, describing his demeanor as “calm” and as not showing “any nervousness after being involved in a traumatic event.”

The offense reports also alleged Campos was “extremely uncooperative” and didn’t appear to be concerned for Treviño.

A supplemental report details how one officer told investigators after hearing Treviño had been shot that the pair had what appeared to be an argument or heated discussion at the Tru Fit gym four hours before the shooting.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Chief of Felonies O.J. Esquivel told state District Judge Luis Singleterry that video evidence may also be admitted at the sentencing hearing, but did not elaborate on the content of any video evidence.

mreagan@themonitor.com

Posted in on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 8:30 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]