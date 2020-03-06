Man pleads guilty to drug smuggling

A man arrested on Halloween after Border Patrol agents found over 1,000 pounds of marijuana in a metal tank on top of a trailer he was towing pleaded guilty to drug distribution charges in federal court in Brownsville.

Ruben Navarro was arrested on the morning of Oct. 31 during a traffic stop after a citizen reported a suspicious vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed in November.

Navarro was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana. He faced an additional charge of possession with intent to distribute approximately 1,204 pounds of the drug.

Each count carries a sentence of five to 40 years in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons and/or a fine not to exceed $5,000,000, plus a supervised release term of four years to life.

On Thursday, Navarro appeared before U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera, Jr. and pleaded guilty to the second charge with no plea agreement, according to court records. He is set to be sentenced on May 27.

According to the criminal complaint, Fort Brown Border Patrol agents received information regarding a white utility truck towing a propane tank on a trailer south of the Armstrong Gap, in Brownsville.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., agents patrolling the river roads near Armstrong Farms identified a white 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 utility truck bearing Texas plates towing a black flatbed trailer with a black metal tank attached, parked on the side of the road, the complaint stated.

According to the report, the driver was identified as Navarro, who told agents he was from Pharr and was lost. Agents searched the vehicle with a K9 partner, eventually locating 55 bundles of suspected marijuana weighing approximately 1,204.6 pounds, the document stated.

Navarro waived his Miranda warnings and made statements to investigators to substantiate that he knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent to distribute the marijuana to unknown persons in Brownsville, according to the complaint.

