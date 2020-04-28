Man in infant’s death wants lower bond - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Man in infant's death wants lower bond

Posted: Tuesday, April 28, 2020 8:30 am

STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

A 28-year-old Alton man accused of causing injuries that killed a 4-month-old infant in February is seeking a bond reduction.

Court records indicate that Edgar Reyes is scheduled for a hearing this afternoon where he'll seek a reduction in his $1,251,000 in bonds.

Reyes is charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years old, injury to a child and failure to identify/give false information.

Investigators began looking into Reyes after responding to a Mission hospital in reference to the injured child who suffered head trauma, according to a news release.

Alton police reported that Reyes is the boyfriend of the child's mother.

According to police, Reyes provided a statement regarding his involvement in the case before he was arrested.

Posted in on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 8:30 am.

Calendar

Calendar

