Man held without bond in smuggling case

Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2020 8:30 pm

BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A man facing numerous charges for his alleged role in a human smuggling operation that grossed nearly $670,000 was ordered held without bond by a federal judge in Brownsville.

Servando Estrada, 40, was charged alongside co-defendant Linda Estrada in an indictment handed down by a federal grand jury in late January.

The 13-count indictment charged Estrada on each count, six of which involve transporting or harboring undocumented persons. In five of those counts, government prosecutors accused Estrada of doing so for the purpose of financial gain.

Additional charges included conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, and operation of an unlicensed money transmitting business.

Linda Estrada, who is also listed on the document as Linda Kay Ross and Linda Salmeron, faces 11 counts. Four of those involve the alleged harboring and transport of undocumented persons; the remaining seven are related to money laundering.

Court records showed that the two were arrested on warrants filed Feb. 28.

On Thursday, Servando Estrada appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan for an arraignment and detention hearing. Through his attorney, he waived the reading of the indictment and entered a plea of not guilty. Morgan set jury selection for April 6.

Estrada was ordered held without bond due to an alleged history of non-appearance at hearings and non-compliance with bond conditions during the adjudication of prior cases. “That indicates Mr. Estrada has difficulty following the rules. That concerns me greatly,” Morgan said.

Estrada’s attorney argued that challenges with mental health resulted in several past arrests, but the request for bond was denied.

According to court records, Linda Estrada was granted a $75,000 bond following an arraignment and detention hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya, III on Wednesday.

The $669,404.33 earned by the defendants between February 2014 and October 2019 is subject to forfeiture, according to the indictment.

The document stated that both defendants maintained bank accounts at Bank of America, Wells Fargo Bank, and at Chase Bank which were used to accept smuggling fees from “numerous persons from within Texas and other states beginning on or about Feb. 23, 2014.”

The fees were allegedly sent in the names of the defendants, which were then withdrawn as alleged payment for the harboring and transport of undocumented persons.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Thursday, March 5, 2020 8:30 pm.

Calendar

Calendar

