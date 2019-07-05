Man granted $2M bond in inmate death - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Man granted $2M bond in inmate death

Posted: Friday, July 5, 2019 3:25 pm

By MARK REAGAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio said an inmate accused of beating another inmate so badly he died attacked the man because he robbed and beat his sister.

Authorities charged Joshua James Sosa, 29, with the jailhouse death of Carlos Estrada, 41, who died at the hospital Thursday.

Sosa attacked Estrada Monday, Lucio said, and is being held on a $2 million bond for a charge of murder and aggravated assault.

“As I understand, this individual (Estrada) had previously beaten up and robbed Sosa’s sister,” Lucio said. “He beat her up pretty bad.”

Sosa apparently saw Estrada’s photo on television when Estrada was wanted by the Harlingen Police Department and recognized him in jail, where he attacked him, Lucio said.

“She had been beaten up pretty bad in the city of Harlingen,” Lucio said.

Estrada had been jailed for charges of burglary of habitation and assault while Sosa was in jail for a parole violation, Lucio said.

mreagan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Friday, July 5, 2019 3:25 pm.

