Man gets 9 years in La Plaza Mall robbery case - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Man gets 9 years in La Plaza Mall robbery case

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, September 13, 2019 8:30 am

Man gets 9 years in La Plaza Mall robbery case BY MARK REAGAN STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

Five of the seven La Plaza Mall robbery defendants have been sentenced to state prison.

On Thursday morning, state District Judge Israel Ramon Jr. sentenced 33-year-old Alberto Rafael Barrera to nine years in prison, court records show.

The group of men caused panic in Hidalgo County in July of 2018 when they rushed into the Deutsch & Deutsch jewelry store and smashed glass cases with “mini sledge hammers” as they tried to make off with designer watches worth millions.

At the time, the sound of glass smashing was mistaken as gunshots and reports of armed gunmen in the mall spread throughout the community.

A widely circulated video of the robbery showed 29-year-old Jorge Angel Mejia holding what looked like a handgun. The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

Ramon sentenced Mejia to 15 years in prison.

Also sentenced in the case are Javier Leobardo Olvera, who received 12 years, 27-year-old Miguel Quintanilla Cardenas, who received 14 years, and 24-year-old Brayan Oliver Melchor, who received 25 years in prison — the stiffest sentence handed down yet.

Part of the reason for that sentence was because Melchor participated in a nearly identical robbery in California in 2015 for which he served time.

Another defendant in the case, 25-year-old Abner Zepeda Posos, also took part in the 2015 California robbery and served time in prison.

He has also entered guilty pleas for his role in the La Plaza Mall robbery and is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 23.

Raul Alberto Rangel, 44, is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 19.

mreagan@themonitor.com

Posted in on Friday, September 13, 2019 8:30 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]