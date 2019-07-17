Man found with toddler taken from migrant mother indicted - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Man found with toddler taken from migrant mother indicted

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 9:15 pm

Man found with toddler taken from migrant mother indicted By Mark Reagan Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A federal grand jury indicted a Brownsville man Wednesday accused of harboring a child taken from its mother by a brush guide who was smuggling immigrants last month.

Rodolfo Vente Jr. is charged with conspiracy to transport and harbor and harboring for financial gain.

The harrowing experience for the mother and federal agents who rushed to find the child unfolded during the early morning of June 18 when Border Patrol agents apprehended a woman named Maricruz Gonzalez-Gonzalez at around 4:15 a.m. who told them a brush guide took her son and crossed the border fence before they were arrested, according to a criminal complaint.

The charging document says Border Patrol directed all of its resources and assets to locate the 2-year-old who was taken from the woman near Monsees Road, including contacting Homeland Security Investigations for assistance.

However, the agencies were unable to locate the child and contacted the Brownsville Police Department for help.

Gonzalez-Gutierrez provided police officers with a phone number of the smuggler she hired to cross her, her husband, Hector Omar Gutierrez-Marquez, and the child, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers called the Mexican number several times before the person who answered provided them with a phone number of the person who might have the child, court documents indicate.

That number led authorities to Vente’s Southmost home where Brownsville police and HSI agents found the 2-year-old, according to the criminal complaint.

The charging document says Vente told investigators a man he only knows as Juan asked him to care for the child because his wife was in trouble, but Vente also didn’t know the child’s name and couldn’t provide Juan’s address.

mreagan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 9:15 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]