Man found guilty in drug trafficking case

A Brownsville man who headed a drug transportation operation was found guilty by a federal jury on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

Rafael Villanueva, 40, was found guilty on all six charges listed in an indictment filed on July 25, 2017 for his role in trafficking more than 1,000 kilograms of cocaine involving $26 million in drug proceeds, according to a statement released by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas (USAO-TX).

A jury heard from 21 witnesses detailing that Villanueva had customers in Mexico who needed transportation of cocaine to areas throughout the United States including Houston, Chicago, and locations in Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia, according to the statement.

Villanueva allegedly paid witnesses by the kilogram to transport drugs and borrowed lines of transport from fellow drug traffickers when commercial drivers he hired were arrested with loads of cocaine, USAO-TX announced.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before convicting Villanueva, according to the office. The man will be sentenced in May and faces 35 years to life in prison and up to a $10 million fine.

Villanueva was arrested by a Department of Homeland Security Special Investigations agent on July 31, 2017 in Brownsville and was held without bond, according to court records.

An indictment handed down by a federal grand jury accused Villanueva of recruiting drivers and hiring them to transport the cash while also providing money to commercial truck drivers to purchase trailers used in the transportation of narcotics proceeds.

The document stated that a co-defendant would deliver cash to the truck drivers to install hidden compartments to hide the proceeds. At Villanueva’s direction, the drivers would collect narcotics proceeds across the country, according to the indictment.

Details from the trial revealed that authorities found five guns, documents indicating a lavish lifestyle, and several Lone Star cards during a search of Villanueva’s residence, according to the USAO-TX statement.

All five of Villanueva’s co-defendants accepted plea agreements and were convicted for their respective roles in the operation.

