Man faces federal charges in killing of sea turtle - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Man faces federal charges in killing of sea turtle

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, November 8, 2019 7:30 pm

Man faces federal charges in killing of sea turtle BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Federal charges were filed on Thursday against a man found to be in possession of Atlantic Green Sea Turtle parts on South Padre Island.

Baldemar Veliz allegedly admitted to Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens that he caught, killed, and butchered an Atlantic Green Sea Turtle at the Port Mansfield Jetties in August, according to a criminal complaint filed on Nov. 7.

The man’s alleged actions were in violation of the Endangered Species Act. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries, the sea turtles are currently under threat due to adverse conditions created by disease, fishing gear, ocean pollution, the degradation of nesting habitats, and the harvesting of eggs.

The intentional killing of the sea turtles is also listed by the agency as a major threat to the species.

According to the document, game wardens working in collaboration with NOAA responded to a complaint of subjects capturing and killing sea turtle at the Port Mansfield Jetties and later located Veliz in possession of turtle shells.

An August report from The Brownsville Herald states that the case was transferred into the hands of the National Marines Fisheries, implicating Veliz in the violation of the Endangered Species Act and setting him up for federal charges.

State authorities who located the individuals told the Herald that “trying to conceal the meat, the individuals put it in a plastic bag in the sand dunes. The contents of the bag appeared to be meat from two sea turtles, which included two sets of turtle hind and fore flippers.”

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Friday, November 8, 2019 7:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]