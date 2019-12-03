Man dead after what investigators believe was a robbery gone wrong - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Man dead after what investigators believe was a robbery gone wrong

Posted: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 10:03 am

Man dead after what investigators believe was a robbery gone wrong Staff report Brownsville Herald

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating what authorities believe was a robbery gone wrong that left a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said on Twitter that a shooting left one Hispanic male dead.

“At this time we believe the deceased male participated in a robbery where he was shot then taken to a local hospital where life saving measures were unsuccessful,” Guerra said.

Investigators are following up on leads to find the location of the “shooting/robbery,” Guerra said.

