Man dead after what investigators believe was a robbery gone wrong

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating what authorities believe was a robbery gone wrong that left a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said on Twitter that a shooting left one Hispanic male dead.

“At this time we believe the deceased male participated in a robbery where he was shot then taken to a local hospital where life saving measures were unsuccessful,” Guerra said.

Investigators are following up on leads to find the location of the “shooting/robbery,” Guerra said.