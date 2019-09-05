Man charged in fatal stabbing in Rio Hondo

RIO HONDO — A man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man in Rio Hondo Tuesday night.

Rio Hondo police were dispatched to the Twin Palms RV Resort at 107 East Colorado about 9:21 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.

They found a man with numerous lacerations about his body and he was bleeding profusely, police said in a statement.

The victim, identified as Jonathan Andrew Tate, 35, was taken by ambulance to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen “in grave condition,” the statement said.

He later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the primary suspect, Jessie James Trevino, 47, was taken into custody at the scene without incident. He has been charged with murder and was being held at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.