Man charged in fatal crash that killed 2-year-old girl and woman

McAllen police have arrested a 22-year-old Rio Grande City man on charges of intoxication manslaughter after an early morning accident on Sunday left two people dead, including a child.

Police said in a press release that the accident happened at about 2:44 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North 10th Street, where it intersects with Hackberry Avenue, when a pickup truck driven by David Garcia Jr. hit an SUV.

The accident killed t2-year-old Patricia Vargas and 52-year-old Alma Patricia Rodriguez, both of McAllen. Seven other people, including the driver, were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

Garcia is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and seven counts of intoxication assault.

He was arraigned Sunday and remains jailed on a total of $420,000 in bonds.