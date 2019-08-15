Man bites off tip of father’s ear during altercation

MISSION — A man here faces serious felony charges after an altercation with family members in which he bit off a piece of his father’s ear, court records show.

Late Sunday night, Mission police officers responded to a residence in the 2800 block of Summer Breeze Avenue for a call of a disturbance at the residence.

Officers arrived at the residence at roughly 10:30 p.m. and encountered Seth Bradley Blake, who was being held down by multiple family members.

Family members subsequently released Blake to the officers that arrived at the scene.

Officers then made contact with the man’s father, who was holding a bloody towel over his left ear.

The 42-year-old man removed the towel and showed the officers his left ear, which was noticeably missing a piece from the top, the complaint states.

Officers also made contact with the man’s adult female sibling, who stated that her father had confronted Blake because Blake had taken medication from a safebox inside the home and was abusing the medication, the document states.

“(Blake’s sibling) stated that (Blake) had become hostile and swung at her father, striking him on the right side of the face,” the probable cause affidavit states. “(Blake’s sibling) continued saying that her father then took (Blake) down to the ground in an attempt to control him.”

During their tussle on the ground, Blake allegedly bit off the top portion of his father’s left ear, the complaint states.

“The victim stated that (Blake) had a drug problem and was on something. The victim stopped talking and started to pace back and forth,” the complaint states.

In addition to the aggravated assault charge for allegedly biting his father, Blake was also charged with assaulting a public servant after he allegedly kicked the officer as the officer was attempting to place him in his patrol unit.

The 18-year-old man “intentionally kicked” the officer in the abdomen area, the record shows.

Blake, during his transport to the police department, also peeled off the plastic cover to the patrol unit’s door frame, as well as tearing the ceiling upholstery of the unit.

Blake faces three charges, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, assault on a public servant, and criminal mischief for damaging the patrol unit’s interior, records show.

If convicted of the most serious charge, aggravated assault, a second degree felony, Blake faces between two and 20 years in prison, and could face up to $10,000 in fines.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Blake remains at the Hidalgo County jail on a $17,000 bond, jail officials confirmed.