Man authorities say was Gulf Cartel member to remain jailed - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Man authorities say was Gulf Cartel member to remain jailed

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, July 24, 2019 9:15 pm

Man authorities say was Gulf Cartel member to remain jailed Mark Reagan Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A man who federal investigators say told them he held a Gulf Cartel leadership role and was responsible for marijuana smuggling in the Los Indios area will remain in jail pending the resolution of his criminal case.

Border Patrol agents turned Rene Garcia-Cantu over to Drug Enforcement Administration agents last week after finding the man after he illegally crossed the Rio Grande near La Paloma, according to a criminal complaint.

Garcia-Cantu is charged will smuggling approximately 517 pounds of marijuana in 2016.

On Wednesday, he waived his right to a probable cause and detention hearing and did not appear in court.

Border Patrol agents found Garcia-Cantu after following a foot trail from the river and turned him over to the DEA after a record check revealed he was the subject of a drug investigation, according to the criminal complaint, which states that he waived his right to have an attorney present when he spoke with investigators.

The 2016 smuggling event involved three people who led Border Patrol on a lengthy chase and used caltrops to try to disable law enforcement vehicles, court documents indicate.

They were all caught and sentenced to prison, court records show.

During Garcia-Cantu’s interview with DEA agents, he said he held a leadership role in the Gulf Cartel from January 2016 until January 2019, according to the criminal complaint.

Federal investigators say he said he coordinated the smuggling of nearly 2,000 pounds of marijuana a week into Cameron County for an annual profit of $302,400.

mreagan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 9:15 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]