Man authorities say was Gulf Cartel member to remain jailed

A man who federal investigators say told them he held a Gulf Cartel leadership role and was responsible for marijuana smuggling in the Los Indios area will remain in jail pending the resolution of his criminal case.

Border Patrol agents turned Rene Garcia-Cantu over to Drug Enforcement Administration agents last week after finding the man after he illegally crossed the Rio Grande near La Paloma, according to a criminal complaint.

Garcia-Cantu is charged will smuggling approximately 517 pounds of marijuana in 2016.

On Wednesday, he waived his right to a probable cause and detention hearing and did not appear in court.

Border Patrol agents found Garcia-Cantu after following a foot trail from the river and turned him over to the DEA after a record check revealed he was the subject of a drug investigation, according to the criminal complaint, which states that he waived his right to have an attorney present when he spoke with investigators.

The 2016 smuggling event involved three people who led Border Patrol on a lengthy chase and used caltrops to try to disable law enforcement vehicles, court documents indicate.

They were all caught and sentenced to prison, court records show.

During Garcia-Cantu’s interview with DEA agents, he said he held a leadership role in the Gulf Cartel from January 2016 until January 2019, according to the criminal complaint.

Federal investigators say he said he coordinated the smuggling of nearly 2,000 pounds of marijuana a week into Cameron County for an annual profit of $302,400.

