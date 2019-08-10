Man arrested in Walmart shooting threat

HARLINGEN — Police have arrested a man suspected of threatening to shoot people at the Harlingen Walmart.

Police arrested the man, who is a Harlingen resident, at a relative’s home early Saturday morning, Sgt. Larry Moore said.

Police said they received information about 3:53 a.m. Saturday that a person had posted a threat on a social media site. They did not identify the site.

“The Harlingen Police Department received numerous reports of a suspect claiming a shooting will occur at the Harlingen Walmart on August 11th,” police said in a statement on Facebook.

“It was a threat to commit harm to people,” Moore said.

Police did not release the man’s name or age Saturday. However, they said he is an adult, not a teenager.

He was expected to be arraigned Sunday on a charge of making a terroristic threat.

The big box retailer located off Expressway 83 across from Valle Vista Mall is among the biggest shopping destinations in town, where back-to-school shoppers traditionally flock to take advantage of the tax-free weekend, happening this weekend.

A similar case occurred this past week involving the arrest of a 13-year-old male in connection with a suspected shooting threat at a Walmart in Weslaco.

Both cases, in Weslaco and now Harlingen, have occurred during a time of increasing anxiety about shopping at large retail stores following the Aug. 3 shooting massacre that claimed 22 lives, including Rio Grande Valley native Leonardo Campos, at a Walmart in El Paso.

Patrick Crusius has since taken responsibility for the crime, admitting that he traveled from his Dallas suburb to El Paso to target and kill Mexicans, according to authorities.