Man arrested after attempting to evade Border Patrol

MCALLEN — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man accused of smuggling an undocumented immigrant on November 3.

At approximately 11:27 p.m., DPS Trooper Aaron Matamoros was advised of a suspect who fled the Falfurrias checkpoint and travelled back south on US 281.

Although Border Patrol lost sight of the suspect, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was able to maintain visual contact.

Matamoros attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the suspect continued to drive away.

Due to the reckless driving at high speeds, Matamoros attempted to pass the vehicle but was met with the suspect attempting to ram his patrol unit.

Losing control and driving off to the eastern ditch of Seminary Road south of FM 2812, the suspect driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Matamoros followed after the driver, but due to the darkness and his inability to maneuver in the brush, he used his taser.

The suspect, identified as Felix Garcia Jr., was apprehended.

According to the police report, the U.S. Border Patrol took custody of two individuals found in the vehicle driven by Garcia: Andres Avila and Lauriy Martinez Mendoza. The latter was discovered to be in the country without documentation.

Garcia faces charges of smuggling of persons, evading arrest and aggravated assault on law enforcement officer.

Previously, Garcia was accused of physically assaulting his wife by punching the left side of her face on June 9. He was charged with assault causes bodily injury family member on October 10.