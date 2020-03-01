Man arraigned in extortion case linked to video beating

A man accused of holding two people who paid to be smuggled into the United States against their will and beating them in an effort to extort money from their family members was arraigned in federal court in Brownsville this week.

Lindemberg Lopez-Velasquez, a citizen of Mexico, was arrested on Jan. 2 after Homeland Security Investigations agents were called to assist the Brownsville Police Department regarding two undocumented people who were held against their will, until their families paid additional smuggling fees, according to a criminal complaint.

Lopez-Velasquez and two material witnesses made initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya, III in early January. All three were held without bond and were appointed counsel.

On Wednesday, Lopez-Velasquez appeared before Torteya for an arraignment hearing on charges listed in a four-count indictment handed down by a federal grand jury Jan. 21.

The indictment charged both Lopez-Velasquez and an alleged co-conspirator, Lisa Bernice Benavides, with conspiracy to transport and harbor certain aliens within the United States and two counts of harboring a certain alien within the country for commercial advantage/private gain.

Lopez-Velasquez faces an additional count of illegal re-entry into the United States.

According to the document, count one carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, while counts two and three carry up to 10 years and a $250,000 fine each. The illegal re-entry charge against Velasquez carries a sentence of up to 20 years with a fine of up to $250,000.

Benavides, a U.S. citizen, made an initial appearance on the charges Tuesday and is set to be arraigned later this week, according to court records.

The criminal complaint filed in the case stated that on New Year’s Day, HSI agents interviewed two undocumented people who had been held against their will their families paid additional smuggling fees.

During the course of the interview, authorities learned that one of the two subjects was beaten on video. That video was sent to family members in an effort to collect money in exchange for the person’s release, the complaint stated.

The two individuals told investigators that they were moved in a Jeep Cherokee to a hotel and that a third individual was left behind and was also being beaten to extort money from his family, according to the document.

On Jan. 2, agents conducted surveillance at an address on Cedar Street in Brownsville, where they spotted the Cherokee, stopping it on Paredes Line Road, according to the complaint.

According to the document, three suspects fled on foot and that two were apprehended. One of those suspects was Lopez-Velasquez, who later admitted to harboring two undocumented persons at his apartment for payment of $150, the document stated.

Investigators learned that Velasquez was shown in the video of the male subject being punched in the face by an unknown person. The document stated that Lopez-Velasquez told investigators the man being beaten was one of the people he was harboring.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com