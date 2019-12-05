Man arraigned in case linked to over half ton of pot

A man who was found in possession of over 1,200 pounds of marijuana on Halloween was arraigned in federal court Thursday in Brownsville.

An indictment filed on Nov. 25 charged Ruben Navarro, 64, with two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana with a quantity of over 100 kilograms.

Navarro appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III and entered a plea of not guilty through his attorney. Prompted by Torteya, he told the judge that he did not attend school past the elementary level and could not read or write English.

A criminal complaint filed in the case stated that Navarro was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents on the morning of Oct. 31. A citizen had reported a suspicious vehicle to the agency, described as a “white utility truck towing a propane tank on a trailer” just past Armstrong Gap.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, a K9 partner alerted agents to the metal tank on top of the trailer, inside of which they discovered 1,204.6 pounds of marijuana packed into 55 bundles, according to the complaint.

An affidavit indicated that Navarro was transported to the Fort Brown station, where he was questioned by members of the Drug Enforcement Administration and waived his Miranda rights. Officials wrote that Navarro “made statements substantiating that he knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent to distribute the marijuana in Brownsville.”

Navarro made his initial appearance before Torteya on Nov. 1, where he was remanded to the custody of a U.S. Marshal.

At a detention hearing held Nov. 6, the court found that there was “no condition or combination of conditions” to assure the man’s further appearance in court and ordered him held without bond pending trial.

