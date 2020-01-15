Man appeals child pornography conviction - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Man appeals child pornography conviction

Posted: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 7:00 pm

Man appeals child pornography conviction BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A Brownsville man sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography and sexual assault charges has appealed his sentence, according to court records.

Records posted by the Texas 13th District Court of Appeals showed that Luis Fernando Puente appealed his conviction last week. No other filings have been entered into the new case record.

Puente, 27, was sentenced to 60 years in prison following his Dec. 13, 2019 conviction in the 197th state District Court in Cameron County. He was found guilty on one count of continuous sexual assault of a child and four counts of possession of child pornography.

The man received 60 years for the sexual assault charge and 10 years on each of the four counts of possession of child pornography. He is not eligible for parole.

According to a news release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, Puente turned himself in to the Brownsville Police Department in January 2019 and admitted to showing pornography to an adolescent girl over a four-year span in different countries.

Reports detailed that the Brownsville police and the Texas Rangers conducted an inspection of Puente’s phone, on which they found pornographic images of the girl.

Puente’s attorney, Derrik Juarez, was not immediately available for comment.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

