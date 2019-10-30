Man allegedly hits store employee during alcohol heist - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Man allegedly hits store employee during alcohol heist

Posted: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 7:00 pm

Man allegedly hits store employee during alcohol heist ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A Brownsville man accused of stealing alcoholic beverages and hitting a store employee with his vehicle was arrested last week by the Brownsville Police Department with the help of federal authorities.

Jose Angel Aguilera was arrested under strength of a warrant on Friday in the 1400 block of W. St. Charles Street by the Brownsville Police Department and officers with the U.S. Marshals Task Force, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department confirmed that on Sept. 26, Aguilera allegedly stole alcohol from a local vendor on the 1900 block of Central Boulevard. As he fled the scene, he backed his vehicle into a store clerk.

The employee, a 28-year-old woman, suffered bruising as a result of the incident and no life-threatening injuries.

Aguilera served a 106-day jail sentence ending in mid-August following a prior theft conviction in May. Court records show that he was charged with stealing beer and sunglasses and pleaded guilty to a Class A Misdemeanor.

He is currently being held on $50,000 bond and is charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony.

