Man accused of robbing woman in a wheelchair

Posted: Friday, November 8, 2019 8:00 pm

Man accused of robbing woman in a wheelchair BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A man accused of knocking a 58-year-old woman out of her wheelchair in an attempt to steal her belongings was arrested by Brownsville police officers and charged with aggravated robbery.

A spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department stated that Rafael Carrasco allegedly pushed the woman from a motorized wheelchair in an effort to take her purse, which was located between her body and the back of the chair.

Responding officers arrived to the intersection of E 14th and Jefferson Street on Nov. 6 to find a female subject lying in the middle of the road next to the wheelchair.

Witnesses were able to provide authorities with a description of the man and sent officers in pursuit of the suspect. They located a man matching the description on the 900 block of E 13th Street. He was later identified as Carrasco.

The woman suffered no life-threatening injuries, however, Carrasco’s robbery charge was given the enhancement of “aggravated” due to actions that demonstrated intent to cause bodily harm.

Carrasco was found in possession of the woman’s belongings. He is currently being held on $50,000 bond.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

