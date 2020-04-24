Man accused of money laundering and drug distributions

A 51-year-old man facing federal money laundering and drug distribution charges in Brownsville was arrested with an estimated $1.7 million hidden in a commercial trailer in Hidalgo County in mid-April, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

Edgardo Serrano, of New Boston, Michigan was found to be the driver of a tractor trailer in which the bundles of cash were hidden in a gas tank to be transferred in exchange for cocaine, according to a criminal complaint filed on April 18.

Authorities searched a mechanic shop in Hidalgo County on April 17, resulting in the discovery of the cash, which was allegedly the proceeds of a narcotics sale in Florida, the document stated.

According to USAO, Serrano was in the Rio Grande Valley to pick up a load of carrots, but that appeared to be a cover for a cocaine shipment destined for Florida.

The office wrote that if convicted, Serrano faces up to life in federal prison and a possible $10 million fine on charges of money laundering and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

A criminal affidavit detailed that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agents and Task Force Officers seized a separate 59 grams of cocaine in Hidalgo County during a traffic stop on April 15, which led authorities to Serrano.

The document stated an interview with the driver of the vehicle informed agents that a “Cuban” truck driver would be bringing cash to the Rio Grande Valley to exchange for a delivery of cocaine on April 17.

According to the affidavit, the driver met with multiple subjects on April 16 under the direction of law enforcement and received an additional 41.3 kilograms of cocaine to store for the “Cuban.” The driver was then instructed to meet the man at a location in Hidalgo to load the cocaine into the trailer’s gas tank.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant on April 17 and discovered a money counter and large bags of rubber bands suggesting the need to count large amounts of cash. Serrano was arrested and transported for questioning, the document stated.

