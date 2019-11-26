Man accused of butchering sea turtles

A man found in possession of green Atlantic sea turtle parts on South Padre Island in August made his initial appearance at a federal court in Brownsville last week.

Baldemar Veliz faces federal charges for violating the Endangered Species Act after allegedly admitting to Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens that he caught, killed, and butchered the sea turtles at the Port Mansfield Jetties on Aug. 17.

On Wednesday, he was released on $25,000 unsecured bond, meaning that if he fails to appear in court, he will owe the entire amount.

State authorities told The Brownsville Herald in August that the individuals accused of killing the turtles had bags that they attempted to conceal in the sand dunes containing “meat from two sea turtles, which included two sets of turtle hind and fore flippers.”

A bench trial on Veliz’s charges will be held on Dec. 23 at 1:30 p.m.

