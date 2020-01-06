Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 6, 2020 11:30 am

Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

A man was charged with assault after he punched, kicked, and threw his three-month pregnant girlfriend into a cactus.

The incident occurred at about 2:24 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2019. An officer was dispatched to the Stripes store at 201 E. Coma St. in Hidalgo.

When the officer met with Amanda Yarrito, she had a swollen left eye with bruising, scratches and redness on her back. Cactus thorns were also found throughout her body, a probable cause affidavit indicated.

Police believe her boyfriend Jorge Luis Silva Jr., 22, caused the injuries despite knowing Yarrito was pregnant.

The couple was staying at Motel 9 in Hidalgo and Silva didn’t allow Yarrito to leave the room. Yarrito tried to leave, but Silva pushed her against the bed and locked the door.

Silva then allegedly punched her, threw her on the floor and kicked her, causing Yarrito to urinate.

According to the probable cause, Yarrito was able to escape when Silva was distracted, but he went after her in his vehicle and tried to force her inside his car. A struggle started again between the two and Silva threw Yarrito against a cactus.

Silva then fled and Yarrito sought help at a Stripes store, the probable cause read. A police officer later found a cactus with freshly broken paddles during a search.

Yarrito received medical attention and filed criminal charges against Silva.

According to records, Silva was previously charged with assault in June 2016,and assault with a deadly weapon in January 2017.

Silva was arrested once more Dec. 18 and charged with assault, unlawful restraint, and continuous violence against the family — all 3rd degree felonies. His bonds totaled $90,000.

Posted in on Monday, January 6, 2020 11:30 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]