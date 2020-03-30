Making Preparations: March primary runoff election scheduled for July 14

The Cameron County Elections Department is preparing for the March 3 primary runoff election scheduled for July 14.

The runoffs had originally been scheduled for May 26, but were pushed back to July 14 – by a proclamation issued March 20, by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott – due to the spread of COVID-19 or the novel coronavirus.

Remi Garza, administrator for the Elections and Voter Registration Department, said the department is making the necessary adjustments for the upcoming election because of COVID-19.

There are three seats up for grabs on the Democratic Party ticket, which include a runoff for county sheriff between incumbent Omar Lucio and former district clerk Eric Garza, a runoff for the 138 state District Court seat between Gabriela “Gabby” Garcia and Helen Delgadillo, and a runoff for state senator District 27 between incumbent Eddie Lucio Jr. and Sara Stapleton Barrera.

On the Republican ticket there is a runoff between incumbent Pedro Delgadillo and Norman Esquivel Jr. for Cameron County Constable Precinct 1.

Garza said his department has received a few calls from the public inquiring about the election who have concerns how the department would be able to protect the voters and poll workers.

“We have already developed plans to create safe hygienic voting locations either through additional equipment to speed up the process so voters are in the poll for a shorter period of time, as well as utilizing hand sanitizers and things as they enter and as well as the leave,” the polls, Garza said.

The plan also includes cleaning the voting machines and determining how the workers at the polls will handle the documents presented to them, he said.

Garza said there is time for people to register to vote and to apply for a ballot by mail.

The deadline to register to vote is June. 15. Early voting begins July 6.

For more information, contact the Elections Department at (956) 544-0809.

