Making adjustments: BMetro announces schedule, service changes

To safeguard the health and well-being of its customers and employees and to also reduce the risks of COVID-19 exposure, Brownsville Metro will take new measures including schedule changes and limiting riders on trips effective Monday.

According to a press release by the City of Brownsville, the final departure from the La Plaza Terminal will be at 6 p.m., making a cut to the last trip of all fixed service routes.

Other updates are:

<< Seating on Paratransit service is limited to 2 riders per trip.

<< Seating on Fixed Route services is limited to10 riders per trip

<< Route 6 (top of the hour) will be canceled until further notice.

<< Realignment of Routes 2 and 13 to remove service from businesses and civic areas temporarily closed.

<< Route 14 will continue to operate limited service due to TSC school closure and the last departure time is 12:40 p.m.

<< Emphasis continues on disinfecting surfaces frequently on all buses and facilities hourly.

<< The La Plaza Facility will reduce service hours and operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Brownsville Metro wants to remind its riders that service continues to be limited only for essential use trips,” the press release reads. “In addition, it urges its riders to adhere to the CDC recommendation of social distancing for their safety and the safety of others.”

Brownsville Metro said transit vendors are providing service but they ask that the community only travels if necessary and always wears protective equipment, the press release states.

“Brownsville Metro urges everyone to plan accordingly, make necessary adjustments for their travel needs, and seek alternative means of transportation whenever possible.”