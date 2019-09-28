Major overhaul: City embarks on total rewrite of codes

The city of Brownsville is undertaking a massive overhaul of the codes and regulations that govern every aspect of land use and growth, development and redevelopment, building and renovation, and so on.

The reason is that the existing structure is a mess — an unwieldy and often contradictory patchwork of rules that has proved the bane of builders and developers over many years.

“Really what it is, it’s going to be a comprehensive rewrite of the whole entire code,” said Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez. “It’s really kind of like a tear-down and a rebuild. In the end the focus is going to be on making the process easier, opening up the city for business, making it more customer friendly, and making it easier to understand for not just staff but for the community as a whole.”

The job will take time — a year to be exact, according to Dawn Warrick, an accredited urban planner and designer with Freese and Nichols Inc., the Fort Worth-based consulting firm the city hired in early September for $450,000 to straighten things out. She’s been embedded with the city as interim director of planning and redevelopment services since early July, but will step down when Rick Vasquez, the department’s new full-time director, starts in the job on Oct. 7.

Warrick said the experience has given her a chance to see planning and redevelopment staff in action.

“I’ve attended leadership meetings just like any other director and taken that information back to the staff, and we’ve been working on process improvement as well as kind of getting ready for this code update,” she said.

Warrick said she’s also gotten to know staff with the city commission and other city entities such as planning and zoning, the board of adjustment, the building and standards board, and the historic preservation and design review board. All of them play some role in the administration of codes, and how those codes are structured impacts their work, she said.

“The staff does a great job with what they’ve got,” Warrick said. “The codes are not consistent in a lot of ways, and that needs to be fixed. It’s difficult to administer a code that says one thing in one area and contradicts itself in another. That’s how you get to a point where you don’t have consistency, and people question whether or not everyone’s being treated fairly.”

One goal of the overhaul is to take the city’s various land-development and growth regulations — subdivisions, zoning, sign ordinances, property maintenance regulations, etc. — and combine them into a single unified development code, she said.

Deputy City Manager Helen Ramirez, also an accredited urban planner, said the city has neglected to update its codes over the years, leading to layers of land-use overlays and paralyzing implementation of any part of the Imagine Brownsville Comprehensive Plan of 2009.

“Lots of times you have a code rewrite that follows a comprehensive plan process, because that’s what tells you what to change in your code,” she said. “That didn’t happen.”

Mendez said Imagine Brownsville was an expensive plan crafted with plenty of community feedback.

“It was done the right way,” he said. “You had experts that put together a really good plan, but then you didn’t have the implementation aspect of that at all. So it sat on a shelf for 10 years, and now we’re 10 years behind that implementation. We’re trying to make up that ground in a way.”

“I think the momentum is here,” Ramirez said, adding that it’s exciting that the city has recognized its foundational deficiencies in terms of code and is tackling the issue.

“Plus, you have a new commission that has identified what their policy is with respect to development and redevelopment of the downtown core and putting in other instruments by which you can facilitate that,” she said. “Is it a big task? Yes. Is it very much needed? Yes.”

Warrick said some parts of the overhaul can be rolled out early, and that those will be presented to the commission periodically. One example concerns the International Energy Conservation Code, which establishes minimum standards for energy conservation in building and design. Brownsville is still using the 2009 version and needs to update to 2015, Warrick said.

“And we’ll have other pieces that logically can be detached from the big project and move forward, because there are things that the community is ready for,” she said.

Warrick said her team will also be working with staff and taking a close look at process, since how code is administered is as important as the code itself.

Mendez said the current system, because it’s so difficult to navigate, has cost the city new business and “a heck of a lot of money over time.” Things are already improving, though, such as shorter wait times for permits, which in turn is generating positive feedback from developers and contractors, he said.

“It’s only the beginning,” Mendez said. “It’s only going to get better.”

Vasquez, the city’s incoming director of planning and redevelopment services and currently assistant city manager for Garland, said he’s looking forward to doing his part in the overhaul.

“I’ve been through major code rewrites in other cities,” Vasquez said. “This is not my first rodeo. I’ve been thrown under the bus, into the fire — all of that stuff related to code rewrites. This is one where I’m actually coming in right at the beginning. Typically, I found myself coming in and fixing a code rewrite that awry. I’m excited to be here early in the process. It’s a significant step for the community.”

