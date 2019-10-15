LULAC holds Freedom Walks in Brownsville - Brownsville Herald: Local News

LULAC holds Freedom Walks in Brownsville

Posted: Tuesday, October 15, 2019 11:58 am

LULAC holds Freedom Walks in Brownsville By Nubia Reyna, Staff writer Brownsville Herald

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) kicked off its “Freedom Walks” campaign Tuesday in Brownsville to encourage local Latino communities across the state to vote and promote civic engagement.

With signs that read “love not hate makes America great,” “Build a passage to citizenship not a wall” and “Dreamers are Americans not criminals” the crowd of people started to walk on International Boulevard near the Texas Southmost College campus and ended at City Hall.

The walks are part of a movement inspired by the Freedom Riders and will continue in Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Houston. The walks include a one-mile march, a community gathering at the end-point and community resources to inform all participants and serve as a hub for civic engagement.

Founded in 1929, LULAC is the largest and oldest Hispanic organization in the United States.

