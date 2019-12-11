Lucio challenged for sheriff nomination; Filing deadline sets up races for other offices

A three-way race for the Democratic nomination for Cameron County sheriff developed on Tuesday, the filing deadline for March 2020 primary elections in Texas.

Sheriff Omar Lucio drew two challengers — former county clerk Eric Garza, whose campaign signs have been up for weeks, and Michael R. Galvan, the former San Benito police chief.

On the Republican side, John Chambers, a previous candidate for sheriff, will run unopposed. That sets up a two-way race in November, a rarity in South Texas where winning the Democratic nomination is often tantamount to election.

The filing deadline was 5 p.m. Monday. The election is Tuesday, March 3.

Laura Perez-Reyes, a district clerk’s employee and Brownsville Independent School District trustee, is running for Garza’s old seat as Cameron County District Clerk. Diego Alonzo Hernandez is challenging her for the Democratic nomination.

Several candidates for countywide office will have primary challengers, including Pct. 1 County Commissioner Sofia C. Benavides. Donald Clupper, a retired BISD teacher who previously ran for school board, will challenge her for the Democratic nomination.

Linda Salazar, the incumbent Pct. 2 justice of the peace, drew two challengers for the Democratic nomination: Fred Arias and Cyndi Hinojosa.

A handful of Republicans filed for their party’s nomination for several offices, but an actual contested race developed for only one office: Constable Pct.1. The incumbent, Pete Delgadillo, is being challenged by Norman Esquivel and Manny Hinojosa.

All other local contested races will be among Democrats. They include: >> Justice of the Peace Pct. 5, Place 3: Incumbent Mike Trejo vs Janie Jaimez >> County Constable Pct. 2: incumbent Abelardo “Abel” Gomez Jr. vs. Silverio “Silver” Cisneros >> County Constable Pct. 3: Roel Cavazos vs. Adrian Gonzalez >> County Constable

Pct. 5: Don Duncan vs. Javier “JJ” Gutierrez, Fred Peña, Johnny Ramirez and Eddie Solis. State Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., D-Brownsville, faces a challenge from state board of education member Ruben Cortez, also D-Brownsville, while District 37 State Rep. Alex Dominguez is being challenged by Amber Medina. District 38 State Rep. Eddie Lucio III is being challenged by Erin Gamez.

In national races, President Donald J. Trump will have no challenger in Texas for the GOP nomination for president.

But 17 Democrats filed to be on the ballot. They include Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden, Michael R Bloomberg, Corey Booker, Pete Buttigeig, Julian Castro, Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Robby Wells, Marrianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.

U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, will have two challengers for his District 34 seat, Osbert Rodriguez Haro III and Diego Zavala.