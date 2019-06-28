Lower Tuition: TSC boasts best affordability in Valley

The Texas Southmost College Board of Trustees this week voted to lower the college’s tuition and fees, making TSC the most affordable institution of higher education in the Rio Grande Valley.

TSC was established in 1926, and it currently offers more than 50 programs of study that lead to an associate degree or certificate. Last year, TSC had more than 7,130 students in the fall semester.

The tuition for in-district at TSC decreased from $2,010 for 15 semester credit hours to $1,925 and will be effective for the upcoming fall semester. The reduction in tuition and fees was the second decrease by TSC in the past six years.

“One of our plans was to develop a tuition and fee structure to become the best valued in the Rio Grande Valley and with the decision the board approved yesterday, we achieved that goal,” TSC President Jesus Roberto Guerra said. “It is a very dynamic and collaborative process, and it is wonderful news for our community and students.”

Guerra said it is important to have a higher education in order to have more job opportunities that will lead to a better life.

“We need to provide them a better opportunity for a better life, and that always starts with an academic background or workforce training,” he said. “Getting a higher education’s degree provides you with that opportunity to get a better job for a better life.”

The new price will be effective for current and future students, and the college says the tuition decrease has resulted in greater affordability and a greater enrollment number.

“We are excited to be able to lower tuition and fees for the second time in six years,” TSC Board Chair Adela G. Garza said during the board meeting Thursday, according to a press release sent by the college. “The board of trustees has been working diligently with administration to continue to make a college education affordable for the communities we serve by staying true to our strategic plan and developing a tuition and fee structure to become the best value in the Rio Grande Valley.”

The meeting was also the last board meeting for Trey Mendez, who served at TSC for nine years. Mendez was elected mayor of Brownsville in the June 22 runoff.

“During Mendez’s two terms as a member of the TSC Board of Trustees, he was instrumental in re-establishing TSC as an independent, comprehensive community college in 2013, earning separate accreditation in 2015, and supporting the reduction of the college’s tuition and fees to increase students’ access to college,” the press release reads.

For more information about TSC’s new prices, call TSC at (956)-295- 3620

