Los Fresnos to continue curbside meals

Los Fresnos CISD will continue its curbside meals program Monday and Wednesday, April 20 and 22.

Curbside meals have been provided since campus classes were suspended March 23. The program has been modified to serve meals two days a week to give Child Nutrition Services staff the ability to serve meals more effectively and efficiently. Breakfast and lunch meals may be picked up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the following dates:

>> Monday, April 20 – meals for two days,

>> Wednesday, April 22 – meals for three days

The number of distributions has been reduced to protect the health and safety of community families and Los Fresnos CISD staff. However, meals for five days for students are served during the two distributions. All 14 Los Fresnos CISD campuses will be serving breakfast and lunch meals. Meals will be served at the school bus drop-off location at each campus. If children are not present in the vehicle, district staff will ask parents to provide one of the following forms of documentation for any children for which they are requesting meals:

>> Student report cards

>> Student attendance record from parent portal of school website

>> Student’s birth certificate

These records can be from Los Fresnos CISD or from another school district. For assistance or more information, contact the Child Nutrition Office at (956) 254-5055.