Los Fresnos makes changes to Curbside Meals program

Posted: Saturday, April 4, 2020 8:30 am

Los Fresnos makes changes to Curbside Meals program Special to the Herald Brownsville Herald

Los Fresnos CISD has modified its Curbside Meals program to give Child Nutrition Services staff the ability to serve meals more effectively and efficiently.

The decision was made to protect the health and safety of community families and Los Fresnos CISD staff. Dates for the two-week period from April 6 to 16 and are subject to change. Future dates will be announced later.

All 14 Los Fresnos CISD campuses will be serving breakfast and lunch meals. Meals will be served at the school bus drop-off location at each campus.

Dates and times

Breakfast and lunch meals may be picked up between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the following dates:

>>Monday and Wednesday, April 6 and 8

>>Tuesday and Thursday, April 14 and 16

Two breakfast and lunch meals per child provided each distribution.

Verification

Children must be present in the vehicle when picking up the breakfast and lunch meals.

If children are not present, the district will ask parents to provide one of the following forms of documentation for any children for which they are requesting meals:

>>Student report cards

>>Attendance record from parent portal of school website

>>Student’s birth certificate

These records can be from Los Fresnos CISD or from another local district.

For assistance or more information, contact the Child Nutrition Office at (956) 254-5055.

