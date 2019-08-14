Los Fresnos gets an ‘A,’ post-secondary distinction - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Los Fresnos gets an ‘A,’ post-secondary distinction

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 8:00 pm

Los Fresnos gets an ‘A,’ post-secondary distinction GARY LONG Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District received an A rating for the 2018-2019 school year from the Texas Education Agency for the second year in a row, improving its score to 94 from 92, according to preliminary data released Wednesday by TEA.

Los Fresnos also received a Post-secondary Readiness Distinction for the sixth straight year, or every year since the inception of the distinctions in 2014, the district said.

Eight of the 13 Los Fresnos CISD campuses received a letter grade of “A,” and no campus received a grade lower than “B,” according to the data. This was the first year that TEA assigned letter grades to campuses.

“The ratings and distinctions released today are an indication that our commitment to continuous improvement is yielding the desired result,” Superintendent Gonzalo Salazar said. “We improved from a 92 overall score to 94, and we saw significant increases in student performance throughout the district.”

The district also reported:

>> Five Los Fresnos CISD schools received perfect scores for distinctions — either seven out of seven or six out of six.

>> Los Fresnos High School/Los Fresnos United received seven out of seven possible distinctions. The two schools were considered together for TEA reporting purposes.

>> Los Cuates Middle School received seven out of seven possible distinctions.

>> Dora Romero Elementary, Olmito Elementary and Rancho Verde elementary schools received six out of six possible distinctions.

glong@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 8:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]