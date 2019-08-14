Los Fresnos gets an ‘A,’ post-secondary distinction

The Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District received an A rating for the 2018-2019 school year from the Texas Education Agency for the second year in a row, improving its score to 94 from 92, according to preliminary data released Wednesday by TEA.

Los Fresnos also received a Post-secondary Readiness Distinction for the sixth straight year, or every year since the inception of the distinctions in 2014, the district said.

Eight of the 13 Los Fresnos CISD campuses received a letter grade of “A,” and no campus received a grade lower than “B,” according to the data. This was the first year that TEA assigned letter grades to campuses.

“The ratings and distinctions released today are an indication that our commitment to continuous improvement is yielding the desired result,” Superintendent Gonzalo Salazar said. “We improved from a 92 overall score to 94, and we saw significant increases in student performance throughout the district.”

The district also reported:

>> Five Los Fresnos CISD schools received perfect scores for distinctions — either seven out of seven or six out of six.

>> Los Fresnos High School/Los Fresnos United received seven out of seven possible distinctions. The two schools were considered together for TEA reporting purposes.

>> Los Cuates Middle School received seven out of seven possible distinctions.

>> Dora Romero Elementary, Olmito Elementary and Rancho Verde elementary schools received six out of six possible distinctions.

