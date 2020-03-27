Los Fresnos families pick up curbside breakfast, lunch meals

Free Curbside Meals for Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District students began Monday and will continue at all 14 campuses.

Curbside breakfast and lunch service will continue throughout the week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays. On Friday, March 27, meals for Saturday and Sunday will also be distributed.

Meals may be picked up at any of the 14 Los Fresnos CISD campuses at the bus drop-off areas at each school. High school students who have valid drivers’ licenses may pick up meals as well.

Los Fresnos CISD had hoped to be able to provide meal and instructional packet delivery through buses. However, because of the increased number of COVID-19 cases in Cameron County and out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety and health of students, staff and community, meals and instructional packet delivery will be offered only at curbside.

Instructional packets will be available Friday, March 27, Monday March 30 and Tuesday, April 1.

The Curbside Meals program is exempt from the Shelter in Place order issued by Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. Monday.