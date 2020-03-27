Los Fresnos families pick up curbside breakfast, lunch meals - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Los Fresnos families pick up curbside breakfast, lunch meals

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, March 27, 2020 10:30 am

Los Fresnos families pick up curbside breakfast, lunch meals Special to the Herald Brownsville Herald

Free Curbside Meals for Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District students began Monday and will continue at all 14 campuses.

Curbside breakfast and lunch service will continue throughout the week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays. On Friday, March 27, meals for Saturday and Sunday will also be distributed.

Meals may be picked up at any of the 14 Los Fresnos CISD campuses at the bus drop-off areas at each school. High school students who have valid drivers’ licenses may pick up meals as well.

Los Fresnos CISD had hoped to be able to provide meal and instructional packet delivery through buses. However, because of the increased number of COVID-19 cases in Cameron County and out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety and health of students, staff and community, meals and instructional packet delivery will be offered only at curbside.

Instructional packets will be available Friday, March 27, Monday March 30 and Tuesday, April 1.

The Curbside Meals program is exempt from the Shelter in Place order issued by Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. Monday.

More about

More about

Posted in on Friday, March 27, 2020 10:30 am. | Tags: ,

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]