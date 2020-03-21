Los Fresnos extends school closure through April 3

The Los Fresnos school district has activated Level 3 of its response plan and will keep its schools closed through at least April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision came during an emergency meeting Friday. The district said in a letter to parents that it will utilize the week of March 23-27 to create high-tech and low-tech lessons that students can work on during the extended school closure. Superintendent Gonzalo Salazar informed parents that those lessons should be ready to go on Monday, March 30. He said more information about the program would be provided next week.

The district will also serve meals at each of the district’s campuses beginning Monday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“The curbside service will provide breakfast and lunch and procedures have been established to exercise social distancing. Details of this program will be provided on our website and through social media platforms,” Salazar said in the letter.

The decision to extend school closure came after Gov. Gregg Abbott declared a statewide state of disaster through April 3. The declaration may be extended depending on need, the governor’s office said.