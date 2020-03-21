Los Fresnos extends school closure through April 3 - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Los Fresnos extends school closure through April 3

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, March 21, 2020 3:30 pm

Los Fresnos extends school closure through April 3 Staff Report Brownsville Herald

The Los Fresnos school district has activated Level 3 of its response plan and will keep its schools closed through at least April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision came during an emergency meeting Friday. The district said in a letter to parents that it will utilize the week of March 23-27 to create high-tech and low-tech lessons that students can work on during the extended school closure. Superintendent Gonzalo Salazar informed parents that those lessons should be ready to go on Monday, March 30. He said more information about the program would be provided next week.

The district will also serve meals at each of the district’s campuses beginning Monday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“The curbside service will provide breakfast and lunch and procedures have been established to exercise social distancing. Details of this program will be provided on our website and through social media platforms,” Salazar said in the letter.

The decision to extend school closure came after Gov. Gregg Abbott declared a statewide state of disaster through April 3. The declaration may be extended depending on need, the governor’s office said.

More about

Posted in , on Saturday, March 21, 2020 3:30 pm. | Tags:

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]