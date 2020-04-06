Los Fresnos CISD considering changing graduation date

With the Los Fresnos High School graduation over a month away, officials are looking into the possibility that the graduation date may have to be changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Prompted by the novel COVID-19 pandemic, shelter in place orders issued in relation to the global crisis and our desire to ensure the safety and health of our community, Los Fresnos CISD is exploring options for the real possibility that we may have to reschedule this year’s Commencement Ceremony,” Gonzalo Salazar, superintendent of the Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District, said in a letter to parents.
“Not knowing what the future holds during these uncertain times and when the threat to our health and well-being will pass presents a challenge in planning, but we are committed to providing the experience our students have earned.”
The graduate date is scheduled for May 30, but if it cannot be held on that date because of the pandemic and shelter in place order, the district is considering three alternate dates that include of June 30, July, 18 or Aug. 8, Salazar said.
He added the dates are subject to the lifting of shelter-in-place orders and the district’s ability to keep the community safe.
“We look forward to honoring our graduates for what they have achieved and the manner in which they have represented their families, their school and the community,” the superintendent said.