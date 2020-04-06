Los Fresnos CISD considering changing graduation date - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Los Fresnos CISD considering changing graduation date

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, April 6, 2020 4:34 pm

Los Fresnos CISD considering changing graduation date By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Brownsville Herald

With the Los Fresnos High School graduation over a month away, officials are looking into the possibility that the graduation date may have to be changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Prompted by the novel COVID-19 pandemic, shelter in place orders issued in relation to the global crisis and our desire to ensure the safety and health of our community, Los Fresnos CISD is exploring options for the real possibility that we may have to reschedule this year’s Commencement Ceremony,” Gonzalo Salazar, superintendent of the Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District, said in a letter to parents.

“Not knowing what the future holds during these uncertain times and when the threat to our health and well-being will pass presents a challenge in planning, but we are committed to providing the experience our students have earned.”

The graduate date is scheduled for May 30, but if it cannot be held on that date because of the pandemic and shelter in place order, the district is considering three alternate dates that include of June 30, July, 18 or Aug. 8, Salazar said.

He added the dates are subject to the lifting of shelter-in-place orders and the district’s ability to keep the community safe.

“We look forward to honoring our graduates for what they have achieved and the manner in which they have represented their families, their school and the community,” the superintendent said.

Posted in on Monday, April 6, 2020 4:34 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]