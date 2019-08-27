Los Fresnos CISD Board approves new budget, adopts tax rate - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Los Fresnos CISD Board approves new budget, adopts tax rate

Posted: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 8:00 pm

Los Fresnos CISD Board approves new budget, adopts tax rate Special to The Herald Brownsville Herald

The Los Fresnos CISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a $122.3 million budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year at a Special Called Meeting Monday.

The adoption of the budget demonstrated the District’s commitment to its fiscal responsibility and support for initiatives that will ensure that Los Fresnos CISD remains one of the top academic school districts in the state.

Trustees approved a budget that keeps the district’s tax rate of $1.19 per $100 valuation, which is the same tax rate that has been in place since 2010.

The budget includes various items as discussed in previous meetings including a pay raise based on a graduated scale for every five years of experience for all employees on the Professional Hiring Schedule.

The pay raises are in compliance with HB3 which stipulates that teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses receive a certain percentage of the increase in funding with differentiated increases for teachers with more than five years of experience. It also includes a salary increase of 3 percent from the mid-point for administrators, clerks and paraprofessionals.

Posted in on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 8:00 pm.

