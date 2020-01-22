Local student and book author to have meet and greet Thursday

Local author Yiovanna Monserrad Rangel, who is a senior at Porter High School, will have a meet and greet from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Angelita’s Casa de Café where she’ll have copies of her book “My Struggles Made Me Stronger” available in both English and Spanish.

The book talks about her life with cerebral palsy and the experiences she’s had over the years with the condition. Rangel said she hopes the community attends the event so they can talk with her about their own experiences.

“I wanted to motivate others who would have something similar or a disability and they don’t feel comfortable talking about,” she said.

Her condition affects her motor skills but not her cognitive ability. She spent last summer writing the book which is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble online.

“I would like to invite everyone who would like to talk, everybody is invited and that way they can get to know me and ask me questions, anything they may want to know,” she said.

The book touches several topics of her life such as being compared with her twin sister who does not have the disability and anecdotes of strangers talking to her mother at a convenience store.

“I was able to understand what this lady was suggesting; she told my mother to put me inside a cow womb as soon as the cow gave birth. She suggests that would help my diagnosis,” the book reads. “I begged my mom to not do what the lady said [and] she told me ‘don’t worry, I am not going to do that’.”

The cover of the book features a portrait of the author and a black background. On the back cover, the author talks about how she started writing and how proud she felt to be able to write something.

“I always wanted to do [it] since I could remember but my oneself was afraid of being judged,” she wrote. “But I have finally had the confidence enough to achieve my dream that I long awaited.”

