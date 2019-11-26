Local shelter receives Champions for Change Award - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Local shelter receives Champions for Change Award

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 12:20 am

Local shelter receives Champions for Change Award By ALANA HERNANDEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

SAN BENITO — Decade after decade, La Posada Providencia has been lending a hand to those fleeing their countries in search of a better life.

Recently, the shelter received the Champions for Change Award from the Church World Service, a global faith-based organization created in 1946.

La Posada Providencia, along with The Holding Institute Community Center and Angry Tias & Abuelas of the Rio Grande Valley, received the award at the annual Benefit for Change ceremony held Nov. 7 in New York City at the Museum of Chinese in America.

According to Church World Service representatives, the annual ceremony is held in celebration of those fighting for the rights of immigrants and refugees and the transformation of communities around the world through just and sustainable means.

“I am honored and grateful La Posada Providencia received this award,” executive director Magda Bolland said. “It feels nice to be recognized for your work because sometimes, like with everything you do, you feel like what you’re doing is not enough so it’s nice to be reminded of, from another perspective, the good work you’re doing.”

According to Church World Representatives, groups like La Posada Providencia were selected to honor their tireless work in supporting asylum seekers along the southern border.

Bolland said families that stay at La Posada have often been detained after crossing the border.

“They have little more than the clothes on their backs and have not felt safe or cared for a very long time,” she said. “We are here to be their support system and to do everything we can to help them start over.”

When asked what she believes makes La Posada stand out from other shelters, Bolland said it was La Posada Providencia’s “family” environment.

“When we receive a guest, they’re welcomed into our family,” she explained. “We’re like a bridge that gives them the help they need to get where they want to be.”

Bolland said what also makes the shelter stand out is its ability to learn how to better serve their guests and connect them with the services they need.

“Every meal, every phone call and every connection we can make for them makes a difference,” Bolland said. “I thank Church World Service for this recognition. Their friendship is a powerful asset in continuing this vital work.”

ahernandez@valleystar.com

Posted in on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 12:20 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]