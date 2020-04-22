Local man charged with biting part of man's ear off - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Local man charged with biting part of man's ear off

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:30 am

Local man charged with biting part of man's ear off STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

A Brownsville man is being held on $150,000 in bonds after Alton police say he cut a man with a machete and bit part of another man's ear off during a scuffle after an argument with his girlfriend.

Alton police arrested 22-year-old Diego Alfonso Gonzalez on Saturday and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a weapon family violence.

A probable cause affidavit alleges the disturbance occurred after Gonzalez's girlfriend told him to leave her residence in the 1900 block of East Harding Avenue.

Gonzalez had stayed at the residence, along with the woman and her father, according to police.

As Gonzalez was packing, police say the woman's father began to argue with Gonzalez, provoking him.

That’s when he took out a machete and threatened the man, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Alton police say Gonzalez swung the machete at the man, who, along with his friend, chased the 22-year-old to take the machete away from him.

During the ensuing scuffle, police allege Gonzalez cut the woman’s father on the upper left arm and bit part of the man’s friend’s ear off.

Gonzalez remains in jail.

Posted in on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:30 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]