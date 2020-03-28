Local hospitals seek assistance; Asking for personal protective equipment

Valley Baptist Medical Center and Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville are asking businesses for assistance to obtain personal protective equipment such as face shields, gloves, masks and other types equipment.

"The hospitals are low in supplies and are looking to purchase or borrow and replace equipment such as face shields, gloves, masks and other PPE," a press release by the Port of Brownsville said. "They are looking for all types of PPE, especially N95 or equivalent."

In a statement provided to The Brownsville Herald, Valley Baptist and Valley Regional said the planning for combating COVID-19 started months ago. They said they are doing everything possible to secure personal protective equipment.

"Valley Regional Medical Center’s and Valley Baptist Medical Center’s emergency planning efforts started months ago and our priority is to protect our frontline clinicians and caregivers so they are able to continue to care for our patients and our community," the statement reads. "While we have the supplies and equipment we need at this time, we are doing everything possible to secure products, as the worldwide shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks, face shields, and gowns is a reality that we are addressing with realistic, workable solutions."

The statement says that to help ensure the caregivers and patients continue to have enough supplies and equipment, they are implementing the steps recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conserve personal protective equipment.”

Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center have assigned clinicians that are solely responsible for overseeing PPE inventory and stewardship," the statement reads.

"We are adopting specific protocols, outlined by the CDC, for the appropriate reuse of certain PPE and we are asking our colleagues to conserve these items by following, but not exceeding, the guidelines for infection prevention.

"We continue to plan by accessing the resources, support and best practices across our organizations to help ensure we remain able to meet the needs of the communities we serve as the situation continues to evolve."

The statement also mentions that it is important to remember hospitals are not public testing at this time and it is critical to remember that emergency departments are for emergencies only.

"If a patient believes they have COVID-19 related symptoms or concerns, they should call their primary care physician, or the Cameron County Health Department at (956) 247-3650," the statement reads. "The City of Brownsville has also established a drive-through testing site for COVID-19, and the public can visit the city’s website at www.cob.us for more information."

If you are able to help Valley Baptist and Valley Regional hospitals in this crucial time of need, contact Brandon Mohler at brandon.mohler@valleybaptist.net

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com