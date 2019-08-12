Local DPS lieutenant to retire after 40 years in law enforcement

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the retirement of one of their own Monday.

DPS spokesman Lt. Juan G. “Johnny” Hernandez is expected to retire at the end of August after a nearly 40-year career in law enforcement, according to a news release from DPS.

Hernandez, who acts as spokesman for DPS in Region 3, which includes the Laredo, Del Rio, Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley districts, has been with DPS since 1996, when he began his career with them as a state highway patrol trooper. He was then assigned to work as a safety education trooper.

In 2012, Hernandez was promoted to the rank of sergeant, and then again promoted to lieutenant in 2016, according to DPS officials.

Before his time with DPS, which spans more than two decades as a state trooper and public information officer, Hernandez was employed with multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Alamo Police Department, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, Pharr police, and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commision.

On Aug. 22, DPS will hold an event to celebrate Hernandez’s career, and coming retirement.