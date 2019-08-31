Loaves and Fishes opens in Raymondville

RAYMONDVILLE — What had only been an idea became a dream come true yesterday.

Bill Reagan, executive director of Loaves and Fishes, gave thanks as the nonprofit officially opened its new facility in Raymondville.

The center will be run by Ruben Garza, who was a coordinator and educator in the job shop section of Loaves & Fishes in Harlingen.

According to Garza, this new facility used to be an Episcopal Church that had been abandoned for a few years. With word of mouth, the idea of transitioning to Raymondville allowed them to acquire the spot.

“It has been some time when we discussed opening a place here, and I am thrilled and excited to be directing this new space,” Garza said.

The new facility will offer all the same services the Harlingen location offers, except the overnight shelter. However, people who need a place to sleep will be transported to the Harlingen location.

A food pantry is also not available at the moment, but free meals will be served every day at 4 p.m.

“We are here for the community. We have been 28 years in Harlingen and now we wanted to have a place not only for the need there is but to support Raymondville and provide to it,” Garza said.

Reagan mentioned that the journey to come to Raymondville began when they started serving meals at First Christian Church, which encouraged them to look for a space to provide more.

“My goal is that no person in Willacy County or Cameron County need to go hungry any day, or need to spend a night in a place that is not fit for human habitation,” Reagan said.

“We know that the Rio Grande Valley is one of the poorest areas in the country, but in Willacy County, the poverty rate is about 40 percent. So there is a lot of need, though there are many good things happening.”

Reagan said he saw over the past couple of years leadership qualities in Garza, and the right personality fit, which made him want to appoint him as director.

One of the guests present was Mayor Gilbert Gonzales, who said he was happy and excited to have the facility in Raymondville.

“This is a beautiful facility and I am very proud it is here in our city, and I wish it would be in more cities because I know more cities have hungry people, people in need, that need this kind of service,” Gonzales said.

“I will always think about today because I was able to help them open up here,” Gonzales said.

Reagan agreed and said the second facility was the work of a team partnership.

“The thing that makes me happy is that many elements have to come together in order to make it happen, grant funders, friends, family. We are not working alone, and that is gratifying.”

