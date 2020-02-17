LNG signs pipeline agreement; Valley Crossing builder would construction Rio Bravo Pipeline - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

LNG signs pipeline agreement; Valley Crossing builder would construction Rio Bravo Pipeline

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, February 17, 2020 8:00 pm

LNG signs pipeline agreement; Valley Crossing builder would construction Rio Bravo Pipeline BY STEVE CLARK STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

NextDecade Corporation and Enbridge Inc. have signed a “definitive agreement” for Enbridge to buy NextDecade’s Rio Bravo Pipeline Company.

Enbridge would acquire 100 percent of the pipeline company, according to the agreement, though the deal depends on NextDecade reaching a “positive final investment decision” and moving forward with construction of its proposed Rio Grande LNG export terminal at the Port of Brownsville.

The Rio Grande LNG (liquefied natural gas) facility is one of three proposed for the port and awaiting final investment decisions. The three companies, which also include Annova LNG and Texas LNG, received permission from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in November to proceed with the projects.

Enbridge built the $1.5 billion Valley Crossing Pipeline, which was completed in 2018 and carries natural gas to Mexico from the Agua Dulce hub in Nueces County. Under the terms of the deal with NextDecade, Enbridge would assume all responsibility for developing, financing, building and operating the Rio Bravo Pipeline.

The pipeline would be able to transport up to 4.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day to Rio Grande LNG, where the gas would be liquefied and shipped to foreign customers on LNG carrier vessels. On Jan. 23, FERC issued a final order rejecting rehearing requests for Rio Bravo Pipeline and Rio Grande LNG.

Annova, Rio Grande and Texas LNG have received approval from the Department of Energy to export LNG to countries with which the United States has free trade agreements as well as to non-FTA countries, something long sought after by LNG companies.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit against the Brownsville Navigation District by the City of Port Isabel, its mayor and a Port Isabel city commission over LNG facility development at the port has been removed to federal court from Cameron County 445th District Court, where it was filed.

The suit requests a preliminary injunction followed by a permanent injunction against construction and operation of LNG plants at the port, alleging that such activity “shall have a detrimental and negative impact upon the environment, including air, soil and water quality” for residents of Port Isabel and wildlife in and around Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge.

BND filed on Feb. 7 for removal of the case to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Brownsville Division.

sclark@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Monday, February 17, 2020 8:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]