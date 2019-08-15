LNG seeks tax break: Commissioners to decide at Aug. 20 meeting - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

LNG seeks tax break: Commissioners to decide at Aug. 20 meeting

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, August 15, 2019 9:00 pm

LNG seeks tax break: Commissioners to decide at Aug. 20 meeting BY STEVE CLARK STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

Cameron County commissioners will consider approving a tax abatement agreement with Annova LNG at their regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the Cameron County Courthouse/Dancy Building, 1100 E. Monroe St.

Annova is one of three liquefied natural gas companies that have proposed building multi-billion-dollar liquefaction and export facilities at the Port of Brownsville and are awaiting final approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The Houston-based company has proposed building up to six liquefaction trains, or complete units for liquefying natural gas, on more than 730 acres at the port. Fully built out, the plant would be capable of producing 6 million tons of LNG per year for export. The natural gas would be transported to the facility via pipeline.

In April 2015, the county agreed to enter into contract negotiations with Annova to discuss the company’s request for a 100-percent property tax abatement as an economic development incentive. In September of that year, the commissioners court voted to table consideration of a 10-year tax abatement.

Also in 2015, the Point Isabel Independent School District rejected Annova’s request for a tax abatement that would have limited the valuation on the company’s proposed plant to $25 million over 10 years.

In 2017, the county approved a $373 million tax abatement for Rio Grande LNG, another of the three proposed LNG projects. Environmental groups opposed to construction of LNG facilities at the port due to the environmental and economic damage they contend the plants will cause are urging the county to vote against granting Annova’s current request.

sclark@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Thursday, August 15, 2019 9:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]