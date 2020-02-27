Little League deadline looms in West Brownsville

Registration is underway for the West Brownsville Little League spring season, and the organization is accepting applications for all players ages 9 to 14.

The deadline to register is Sunday.

“We are absolutely thrilled about our park renovation and that our spring season is around the corner,” said Dino Chavez, president of West Brownsville Little League. “On behalf of our WBLL Board of Directors, I would like to thank our various sponsors for providing us with the funding needed for this endeavor that has been two years in the making. The recent renovation of our park has been long overdue.”

Chavez said the renovation will allow the league to grow its baseball and softball divisions and will also allow for a new Challenger division for kids with special needs.

“West Brownsville Little League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging good sportsmanship, honesty, loyalty, courage, and respect for authority amongst our community’s children through participation in competitive baseball and softball,” Chavez added.

Applications can be received in person or online.

Registration will be held online and in-person at West Brownsville Little League Park, 1295 Cottonwood Dr.

For this final week of registration, someone will be at the park from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Applicants who want to register online can do so at www.WestBrownsvilleLittleLeague.com.

Mandatory player tryouts/assessments for ages 9 and older will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. and Monday at 6 p.m.

The official season kicks off with an opening ceremony at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The fee to register is $50 and discounts are available for siblings. The cost of registering a second family member is $40 and $30 for a third. There is no cost for registering a fourth player or beyond.

In addition, registration is also ongoing for adapted special needs baseball in partnership with Down by the Border, organzers said.

The Challenger Division will have a field that has been designed for special needs children, thanks to funding provided by our various fundraisers, private donors, numerous corporate contributors, Noble Texas Builders, the City of Brownsville, and generous grants provided by the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation and the Brownsville Beautification Committee, organizers said.

For more information, call (956) 559-0831 or log on to www.WestBrownsvilleLittleLeague.com.