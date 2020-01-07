Literacy advocates: Library kicks off events for the community

By singing the Five Little Monkeys song and reading the Chaucer’s First Winter Story for children the Brownsville Public Library kicked off its Adventure Time at the Main Branch Tuesday morning as a way to have the community involved and encourage them to keep going to increase their reading habits.

“Every year we try to change things and think ‘what can we do that is different?’ the library is traditional but we want them to walk into different programming,” Juan Guerra, head librarian director of Library Services, said.

“We allow our staff to think outside the box; that’s what we do, we want to think outside the box. What would the patrons like to see and most importantly, what can we do to encourage them to continue reading. The foundation will always be reading and that’s never going to change. … But we need to evolve and make them want to come here.”

Adventure Time will take place every Tuesday at 11 a.m. for the next several months. The event is just one of many the library will offer this year for the community, such as Exploration Theater at the Southmost Library every Tuesday at 6 p.m., Crafternoon at the Main Branch every Wednesday at 5 p.m., Financial Education Class at the Southmost Library every Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the month of January, among many more.

“I invite the community to come over, we can give them a tour, we have staff who can give them a tour because the library of ‘old’ is no longer that way; we have different ways now and there’s a lot of people who still don’t know what the library has to offer besides the books,” Guerra said.

“I invite them to come over and give us a try and they’ll see that there’s a lot of things for the kids and not only for the kids but for them, too. We have programs, information and material for all ages.”

Guerra said the foundation of the library is reading and that no matter how things change everyone should still read regularly. He said one of his goals is to promote reading for all ages.

“I personally don’t want people to forget about that, things are evolving, technology is getting better but we still have to read and we can’t forget about that,” he said. “I want to make it a goal that we continue to promote reading, just in a different way.”

Gloria Bebber, a regular visitor of the library, said she likes taking her 2-year-old daughter because she learns to interact during the Adventure Times and said one of her resolutions for 2020 is to go to the library more often.

“We come as often as we can. It used to be around her naptime so now that she dropped one of her naps we come as much as we can,” she said. “Now that I see that she is interacting more and is able to sit down, I see that she is doing the songs and is interested in the crafts, so we will definitely be coming more often.”

Nicole Castañeda, who took her 5-year-old daughter to the Adventure Time, said she has been taking her daughter to the library since she was 1. Now, they go often to read.

“Before, I would like to bring her to socialize, now I just like to bring her to read books and stuff like that; she loves it,” she said. “We’ve always been really big supporters of literacy so we always want to make sure that she is surrounded by books.”

