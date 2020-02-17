List of candidates running for office - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

List of candidates running for office

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, February 17, 2020 11:24 am

List of candidates running for office Staff report Brownsville Herald

Democrat contested races

President

John K. Delaney

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente

Michael R. Bloomberg

Julián Castro

Robby Wells

Michael Bennet

Pete Buttigieg

Amy Klobuchar

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

Andrew Yang

Cory Booker

Joseph R. Biden

Marianne Williamson

Tulsi Gabbard

Bernie Sanders

Deval Patrick

United States Senator

Adrian Ocegueda

Royce West

Chris Bell

Jack Daniel Foster, Jr.

Mary "MJ" Hegar

Michael Cooper

Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez

Sema Hernandez

D. R. Hunter

Victor Hugo Harris

Amanda K. Edwards

Annie "Mamá" Garcia

United States Representative, District 34

Filemon B. Vela

Osbert Rodriguez Haro III

Diego Zavala

Railroad Commissioner

Mark Watson

Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo

Kelly Stone

Chrysta Castañeda

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Amy Clark Meachum

Jerry Zimmerer

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term

Larry Praeger

Kathy Cheng

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Staci Williams

Brandy Voss

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Gisela D. Triana

Peter Kelly

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Elizabeth Davis Frizell

William Pieratt Demond

Dan Wood

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Steven Miears

Tina Clinton

State Senator, District 27

Sara Stapleton Barrera

Eddie Lucio, Jr.

Ruben Cortez

State Representative, District 37

Amber Medina

Alex Dominguez

State Representative, District 38

Erin Gamez

Eddie Lucio III

District Judge, 138th Judicial District

Gabriela "Gabby" Garcia

Myles R. Garza

Helen Delgadillo

District Judge, 404th Judicial District

Ricardo M. Adobbati

Louis Sorola

District Clerk, Unexpired Term

Diego Alonzo Hernandez

Laura Perez-Reyes

Sheriff

Michael R. Galvan

Eric Garza

Omar Lucio

County Commissioner Pct. 1

Sofia C. Benavidez

Donald Clupper

Justice of the Peace Pct.2, Plc.1

Fred Arias

Cyndi Hinojosa

Linda Salazar

Justice of the Peace Pct. 5

Janie Jaimez

Mike Trejo

County Constable Pct. 2

Silverio Cisneros

Abelardo Gomez Jr.

County Constable Pct. 3

Roel Cavazos

Adrian Gonzalez

County Constable Pct. 5

Don Duncan

Javier Gutierrez

Fred Pena

Johnny Ramirez

Eddie Solis

Republican contested races

President

Bill Weld

Zoltan G. Istvan

Donald J. Trump

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente Guerra

Matthew John Matern

Bob Ely

Joe Walsh

Uncommitted

United States Senator

John Anthony Castro

Mark Yancey

John Cornyn

Dwayne Stovall

Virgil Bierschwale

United States Representative, District 34

Rod Lingsch

Rey Gonzalez

Railroad Commissioner

James "Jim" Wright

Ryan Sitton

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Gina Parker

Bert Richardson

Constable, Precinct No. 1

Pedro Delgadillo

Norman Esquivel, Jr.

Manuel "Manny" Hinojosa III

Posted in on Monday, February 17, 2020 11:24 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]