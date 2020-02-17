List of candidates running for office

Democrat contested races
President
John K. Delaney
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente
Michael R. Bloomberg
Julián Castro
Robby Wells
Michael Bennet
Pete Buttigieg
Amy Klobuchar
Tom Steyer
Elizabeth Warren
Andrew Yang
Cory Booker
Joseph R. Biden
Marianne Williamson
Tulsi Gabbard
Bernie Sanders
Deval Patrick
United States Senator
Adrian Ocegueda
Royce West
Chris Bell
Jack Daniel Foster, Jr.
Mary "MJ" Hegar
Michael Cooper
Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez
Sema Hernandez
D. R. Hunter
Victor Hugo Harris
Amanda K. Edwards
Annie "Mamá" Garcia
United States Representative, District 34
Filemon B. Vela
Osbert Rodriguez Haro III
Diego Zavala
Railroad Commissioner
Mark Watson
Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo
Kelly Stone
Chrysta Castañeda
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Amy Clark Meachum
Jerry Zimmerer
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term
Larry Praeger
Kathy Cheng
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Staci Williams
Brandy Voss
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Gisela D. Triana
Peter Kelly
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
Elizabeth Davis Frizell
William Pieratt Demond
Dan Wood
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
Steven Miears
Tina Clinton
State Senator, District 27
Sara Stapleton Barrera
Eddie Lucio, Jr.
Ruben Cortez
State Representative, District 37
Amber Medina
Alex Dominguez
State Representative, District 38
Erin Gamez
Eddie Lucio III
District Judge, 138th Judicial District
Gabriela "Gabby" Garcia
Myles R. Garza
Helen Delgadillo
District Judge, 404th Judicial District
Ricardo M. Adobbati
Louis Sorola
District Clerk, Unexpired Term
Diego Alonzo Hernandez
Laura Perez-Reyes
Sheriff
Michael R. Galvan
Eric Garza
Omar Lucio
County Commissioner Pct. 1
Sofia C. Benavidez
Donald Clupper
Justice of the Peace Pct.2, Plc.1
Fred Arias
Cyndi Hinojosa
Linda Salazar
Justice of the Peace Pct. 5
Janie Jaimez
Mike Trejo
County Constable Pct. 2
Silverio Cisneros
Abelardo Gomez Jr.
County Constable Pct. 3
Roel Cavazos
Adrian Gonzalez
County Constable Pct. 5
Don Duncan
Javier Gutierrez
Fred Pena
Johnny Ramirez
Eddie Solis
Republican contested races
President
Bill Weld
Zoltan G. Istvan
Donald J. Trump
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente Guerra
Matthew John Matern
Bob Ely
Joe Walsh
Uncommitted
United States Senator
John Anthony Castro
Mark Yancey
John Cornyn
Dwayne Stovall
Virgil Bierschwale
United States Representative, District 34
Rod Lingsch
Rey Gonzalez
Railroad Commissioner
James "Jim" Wright
Ryan Sitton
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
Gina Parker
Bert Richardson
Constable, Precinct No. 1
Pedro Delgadillo
Norman Esquivel, Jr.
Manuel "Manny" Hinojosa III