Lincoln Park to remain closed after dusk for weeks

The City of Brownsville is closing Lincoln Park, located at 2100 W. University Blvd, at 5 p.m. every day due to the removal and replacement of light poles after one of them fell in October.

Officials said Brownsville Public Utilities Board will start installing temporary poles on Jan. 2 and it will take approximately two weeks to finish so park users can start visiting after dusk again.

“The Lincoln Park Pole Replacement Project began after a pole fell. BPUB went to Lincoln Park the week of October 28 to inspect the rest of the poles and make sure it wasn’t an insolated incident,” Cleiri Quezada, senior communications and public relations coordinator at BPUB, said. “After a thorough inspection of all the poles, we determined that due to the corrosion, all of them needed to be replaced.”

Quezada said the City has taken the necessary actions by closing the park after 5 p.m. because that’s around the time it starts getting dark outside. Once BPUB begins the project on Jan. 2, they will ensure the safety of residents and its employees by fencing the areas around the poles being replaced.

“The temporary concrete pole will be there until the city confirms with BPUB the type of pole they would prefer at Lincoln Park. Once the city releases that information to us, a service order will be created,” she said. “The word ‘temporary pole’ does not define the pole's integrity. It simply refers to the fact that that pole will be there for a short period of time until the city chooses a design on the type of pole they would like.”

Quezada said 30 poles were removed but BPUB is only installing 11 temporary ones, one pole for every three poles it removed due to the corrosion. All the new replacement poles come equipped with two floodlights each, making up the light created by 30 former poles.

Damaris McGlone, parks recreation director, said the department is taking the precautionary measures needed to ensure safety for the residents of Brownsville. She said they are closing the park at dust to make sure there’s enough lighting for park users.

“It has to do with the purchase permit and installation; since the temporary lights can’t go up until the first week of January we are closing the park at dusk as a precautionary measure,” she said.

McGlone said the park will open as soon as the temporary lights are installed and that she wants everybody to use the park safely.

“We just want to make sure that everybody uses the park safely, if there’s an issue or a safety concern, call 911 and if there’s anything else they can always call 546-HELP and let us know so we can respond to any issues,” she said.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com