Library Inequities: Community raises concerns about Southmost Library

Residents of the Southmost area and advocates expressed concerns about inequalities between the Brownsville Public Library Main Branch on Central Boulevard and the one on Southmost Boulevard such as the different number of books available, schedule differences and the children's section.

"I see that this library is missing a lot of stuff, if we compare it with the one on Central, because I've been there with one friend, and there it's amazing. I feel that we are being discriminated," San Juana Flores, a resident of Southmost who volunteers at Lopez High School, said.

"This is the library that I bring my children to, so they do their homework here and I feel that this area is being discriminated. We are being discriminated and I think that we all have the same rights and we should have the same things, and over there the library is beautiful, nothing like here."

Flores has four children who visit the Southmost Library regularly to do their homework and school projects. She said she has no computer and no internet access at home so she is scared the library may be shut down.

"There's not a lot of good ambiance here. God forbid it gets abandoned in a few years, but if we compare it to the other one this one is forgotten," she said.

Main differences that residents noted between the two libraries are the lack of books, with some of the shelves looking empty, there's no 'Friends of the Library' a place where visitors can purchase discounted books and magazines and also the lack of a children's section.

"It does not compare in anything to the Central Library and how do I know? Because I volunteer and I have volunteered at both of them," Raquel Ayala, retired assistant superintendent from the Brownsville Independent School District, said.

"You have an area for the children, which you don't have here; you have study rooms, which you don't have here; you have a quiet room, which you don't have here; even the seating area, notice the furniture and over there they have different seating areas for the adults and what do you have here? Nothing."

Luz Perez, a Southmost resident who takes her four children regularly to the library, said her children complain when they are doing a school project at the Southmost Branch and the book they need is not available there. Perez said she has no transportation so she has to take the four children to the Main Branch on the city bus.

"My daughter tells me that here at the library on Southmost they don't have what we need for the project," she said. "So I tell my daughter that OK even though the library on Central is far from us we have to go so they can do their homework."

Jillian Garza, a student at Porter High School, said even though the Southmost Library is closer she goes to the one on Central because it stays open later and there's more books and computers.

"Every time we have the option we prefer going to the Central Public Library and that includes almost everyone who goes to Porter," she said. "Usually when we go we know we'll be there for hours because there's a lot of course work ... so we're usually there until closing time and this one closes a lot sooner. We want to maximize our time, so we go to the other one."

City Commissioner Nurith Galonsky said one of the things she listed to focus on when she was elected was the Southmost Library. She said she notices how it is almost empty all the time and that residents don't use it as much even if it's closer to their homes.

"I'm glad that I'm getting support from members of the community because it is something I notice was very different than the central one," she said. "We are lucky to have the library here in this area, but if it's not being used to its maximum potential then what good is it to have it here?"

Juan Guerra, head librarian and director for the Brownsville Public Library System, said he is aware of the complaints from Southmost residents but that the reason why there are fewer books and a smaller children's section is because of the lack of space.

"The main is the main, it has 46,000 square feet and the Southmost is a branch, which is less than half. It is 20,000 square feet," he said.

"There's less books because it is smaller. It is half the size but the books that we have there are based on the books that the community needs and has been asking for. Obviously it is less books because we don't fit anymore, it's half the size and we still have to have space area for our patrons, which is the most important thing."

Guerra added that patrons who go to the Southmost Library and need a book that is at the main branch can request it and have it there usually the same or next day. He added that the programs offered at the two libraries are the same.

"We have a transit and if they want the book to be sent there we can send it," he said. "We cannot have all the books at the Southmost Branch, they wouldn't fit but if we have it here we can take it over there."

